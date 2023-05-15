DYK Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi Used To Get Rs 400 Per Play Once?

One of the most popular and longest-running Indian sitcoms on TV is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It even holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running Indian sitcom. The show has gained its own fandom and has received much love. The lead actor, Jethalal, aka, Dilip Joshi has become a household name and catapulted to stardom with this daily soap. His comic timing and flawless acting chops have earned him many fans around the world. However, success did not come easy for Dilip Joshi.

Dilip Joshi has acted in many films prior to his work in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He made his debut in Bollywood with Maine Pyar Kiya as Ramu. Or you may remember him from Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun, where he was seen making an attempt to woo the on-screen character Rita, played by Sahila Chadha.

In a recent episode of The Bombay Journey, Dilip Joshi shared that during Hum Aapke Hain Koun, he needed money. He said that in 1992, his daughter Niyati was born. At that time, he claimed that he did only a play through which he used to earn around Rs 400-450 per show. However, the movie became a blockbuster at the box office, but Dilip did not get any work offer for a long time.

A few years later, he was roped in for a role in One 2 Ka 4 featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. He recalled an incident from his first day of the shoot, where the film’s producer, Nazir Ahmed, told him not to be scared as he has a scene with the Deewana actor. Dilip further shared that Shah Rukh is an artiste.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame revealed that he enjoyed working with the Pardes actor and found him “cooperating". The duo would also rehearse a scene before the final shot. He claimed that even Salman Khan respected him. Dilip Joshi shared that during the shoot of Maine Pyar Kiya, the Tere Naam actor would ask him if the shot was good.