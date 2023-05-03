'Feeling (Not So) Blue…': Inside Actress Priya Prakash Varrier's Maldives Diaries

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier seems to be having the time of her life in the Maldives. The 23-year-old, who rose to fame after a clip of her deadly wink from the film Oru Aadar Love went insanely viral, has been enjoying her popularity among the masses. From her gorgeous photoshoots to her Insta-worthy fashion statements, the actress has done a great job of arresting our attention for all the right reasons. Now, Priya has been giving us some major travel goals in her recent holiday session. She dropped a bunch of pictures on Instagram, painting the town blue with her exuberance.

Sharing a string of random emojis as her caption, Priya left us gushing, striking some cute poses, standing amidst sandy beaches. She exuded the perfect beach-ready vibes, donning a lacy, lavender-hued bralette, with intricate floral patterns. She teamed it up with a pair of distressed, charcoal-black shorts, flaunting her mid-riff. Priya flashed a beaming smile for the clicks, a small red flower tucked behind her hair, giving off a Hawaiian aura. Check out her Maldives diaries:

“Feeling (not so) blue…" read Priya’s caption as she whiled away her time on a yacht, admiring the pristine views, encircling her. This time, she carried a bright blue sling bag and put on a pair of uber-cool sunglasses, tying her hair in a ponytail so that the breeze did not ruin her tresses. The clear blue skies that seemed to blend with the ruffling waters made the picture look even more enthralling.

Delving into some mini-adventures, Priya offered glimpses of her “cute" meet-and-greet with a school of dolphins in the waters. The actress basked in the golden hour, cheering the panoramic vistas and watching the dolphins swim. “My meet-cute with the dolphins. It was love at first sight," she captioned the video.

The Instagram posts were quick to grab the eyeballs of netizens, who lavished Priya with numerous compliments. Others went all hearts in the comments section.

Priya Prakash Varrier’s next film will be filmmaker Prasanth Mambully’s thriller Sridevi Bungalow. She has also been roped in for director duo Vinay Sapru and Radhika Radhika Rao’s upcoming project Yaariyan 2.

