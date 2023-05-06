First Poster of Rajisha Vijayan, Priya Prakash Varrier's Kolla Released

The poster for the upcoming Malayalam movie Kolla which is directed by Suraj Varma and written by Bobby-Sanjay has been released. The film stars Rajisha Vijayan, Priya Prakash Varrier and Vinay Forrt. The film is produced by KV Rajesh under the banner of Rajesh Productions. This movie will be a treat for the fans of Priya Prakash Varrier as the poster makes it abundantly evident that the movie will be a thriller.

The movie also has Alencier, Prashant Alexander, Jio Baby, and Shebin Benson in pivotal roles in addition to Rajisha Vijayan and Priya Varrier. The cinematography was handled by Rajavel Mohan. The movie’s co-producer is Lachu Rajeesh. The movie also has a collaboration with Ravi Mathew Productions. Shaan Rahman will be composing the music for this movie.

All three lead role characters have posted the posters for the first look of their movie on their Instagram account. Meanwhile, Rajisha Vijayan is currently promoting her soon-to-be-released movie Keeda, which is directed by Rahul Riji Nair. She will be playing the role of the cyber security expert while Sreenivasan will be playing the character of her father who is a public prosecutor. Similarly, Vinay Forrt is also busy with some of his interesting projects such as Somante Krithaav, The Third Murder, and Aattam among others.

But amid all this, actress Priya Prakash Varrier seemed to be having the time of her life in the Maldives. From her most recent vacation session, Priya has uploaded a tonne of photos to Instagram and we witnessed her joy of watching the city in blue.

Priya got her fans swooning by posting a series of random emojis as her comment while striking some adorable postures by standing near sandy beaches. She was dressed in a lacy, lavender-coloured bralette with exquisite floral motifs, giving off the ideal beach-ready sensations. She paired it with a pair of worn-in, charcoal-black shorts that showed off her midriff. Priya grinned brightly for the camera, a tiny red flower hidden beneath her hair adding to the Hawaiian vibe.

