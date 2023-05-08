From Iruvar To Ponniyin Selvan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Special Bond With Mani Ratnam

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema. The actress has been famous for her beauty and stellar acting abilities. She was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2, but before that, her last film was Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

Despite saying no to various Bollywood projects and innumerable advertisements, Aishwarya instantly said yes to Mani Ratnam as soon as he offered her Ponniyin Selvan. This is because the director and the actress share a great bond.

Aishwarya made her acting debut in 1997, and the film was made by the magician of South Indian cinema, Mani Ratnam. She got to star in Iruvar, and since then, Mani Ratnam and Aishwarya have shared a special bond. After that, they worked on various films together, like Guru, Ravana, and Ponniyin Slevan, and all of them were great hits.

Even when Mani Ratnam was planning Ponniyin Selvan, he had already decided that he would offer the role of Nandini to Aishwarya. In an interview, actress Trisha Krishnan revealed that she wanted to do the role of Nandini and had gone to Mani Ratnam’s office to talk about it. However, the director declined and said he couldn’t give the role to anyone except Aishwarya. Later, Trisha agreed with him and played the role of Kundavai in the film.

The character of Nandini is the antagonist in the film; she wants to avenge the death of Pandya ruler Veerapandiyan and also tries to conquer the Chola kingdom.

Recently, Ponniyin Selvan 2 hit theatres, and the film has received a great response from critics and has even performed well at the box office. The film has completed one week of runtime in theatres and is now marching towards Rs 150 crore at the domestic box office.

