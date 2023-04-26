Gautham Vasudev Menon's Malayalam Film Anuragam To Be Released On This Date

Shahad’s directorial debut Anuragam is all set to hit the silver screens on May 5, this year. The film stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sheela and Johny Antony in the leading roles. Aswin Jose, who is best known for films like Kumbarees, Cheerathukul and Queen, has penned the storyline of the film. The film also stars Devayani, Lena and Aswin Jose in pivotal roles.

Anuragam is bankrolled by Sudhish N alongside Premachandran AG under the banner of Lakshminath Creations & Satyam Cinemas. With music scored by Joel Johns, the cinematography of the film is handled by Suresh Gopi. Touted to be a rom-com family drama, the film has raised the expectation among the viewers.

Earlier, the director of the film opened up about the storyline of the film. Speaking to ETimes he said, “Love has no age limit. It can happen to anyone, anytime. All that matters is the moments that happen in between. ‘Anuragam’ is based on the universal truth that love is beyond everything. Set in Ernakulam, ‘Anuragam’ travels through the lives of three families. It’s a rom-com family drama."

Some time back, the makers released the official teaser of the film. The teaser of the film gave a glimpse of love, humour and drama. So far, the video has garnered over 1.7 million views and is still increasing. Check out the video here:

On the professional front, Gautham Vasudev Menon is best known for his films including Vaaranam Aayiram, Ye Maaya Chesave, Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. Some of his other notable films include Minnale, Kaakha Kaakha, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu and Yennai Arindhaal. The actor has a few projects in the pipeline including Dhruva Natchathiram, Joshua: Imai Pol Kaka and Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale.

Meanwhile, Johny Antony has been a part of several films including Oh My Darling, Eesho, Palthu Janwar, Pookkaalam and more. Apart from this, he has directed films like Masters, Thappana, Kochi Rajavu and C.I.D. Moosa. Not only this, he has a few projects lined up including Corona Javan, Janaki Jaane, Maharani, Bullet Diaries, and many more.

