'Growing, Glowing And Healing': Manasi Naik's Latest Post From Wankhede Stadium

Marathi actress Manasi Naik is one of the most sought-after actresses in the film and television world. She has proven her mettle as an actress with her on-screen presence and acting prowess. Also a dancer by profession, Manasi often leaves us gushing with her brilliant dance choreographies. Not to forget her stunning photoshoots have all our hearts as well. Recently, Manasi dropped a bunch of pictures from Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, dressed in traditional outfits. It has left social media guessing why she decided to visit the stadium. While some opined that it was just for fun, others thought that Manasi went to watch an IPL match.

Along with the photos, the 36-year-old penned an inspiring caption that read, “Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world. Dream Big. Thank you, Universe. I will Not Give Up. Growing Glowing And Healing."

Manasi was dressed in a sleeveless, dark green-hued salwar-kameez set having intricate floral decorations in white. She teamed up her attire by draping a dupatta of the same colour over her neck. Manasi sported subtle makeup while choosing to leave her hair open. The only accessories she wore were a pair of long earrings and a simple watch. Manasi rounded off her ethnic ensemble with golden sandals, that gleamed under the sun.

The actress struck several poses near the Wankhede Stadium in the pictures, flashing her adorable smile. The photos soon drew the attention of social media users who swamped the comment section with numerous reactions. While one user complimented the diva by remarking, “Today, all eyes will be on Manasi ji," another wanted to know her reason for visiting the cricketing ground. A few others even expressed their eagerness to learn about Manasi’s favourite IPL team.

Not long ago, Manasi shared a heart-warming post about purchasing her new house. She offered her fans a sneak peek at the Griha Pravesh rituals conducted within her new residence. Along with the snaps, Manasi penned a lovely caption where she highlighted the importance of having one’s place of stay where after a long and tiring day at work, one can relax and “laugh happily."

