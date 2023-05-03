'Had No Idea About …': Pallavi Patil On Sharing Photos On Ex-Husband's Wedding Day

Marathi actress Pallavi Patil is in the news after she opened up about her personal life in an interview with Planet Marathi Podcast. The diva revealed that she divorced her husband Sangram Samel because she wanted to live with her parents. The actress has now talked about another aspect of her life where there was a controversy over her photoshoot while Sangram got married to Shraddha Phatak. Pallavi has now issued a clarification in this regard.

The actress told the portal that she had no idea about the date Sangram was getting married. The actress said that it was a mere coincidence that her picture-wearing shorts and Sangram’s wedding happened on the same date. Pallavi said that she had gone on a trip with her family and shared some of her pictures from there. On the day, Sangram’s wedding got less attention and her photos became a topic of discussion for users. Many users also criticised the actress for doing so.

Pallavi Patil is currently playing the female lead in the daily soap Nava Gadi Nava Rajya directed by Shailesh Dhere. The show revolves around the story of Anandi (Pallavi) who is eager to start her married life with Raghav (Kashyap Parulekar). But things take a comical turn when Raghav’s deceased ex-wife (Anita Date Kelkar) starts haunting the couple. The show started well and received accolades as well for a riveting plot. However, it has now received criticism for the lack of a compelling screenplay.

Besides this serial, Pallavi is also looking forward to her upcoming film Chhorii 2, alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha. Nushrratt will reprise her role as Sakshi from the prequel while Pallavi and Saurabh Goyal will play supporting roles. This film is currently in the post-production stage and its release date has not been revealed yet. Chhorii revolves around the story of eight-month-pregnant Sakshi who has to save herself and her unborn child as well from paranormal activities.

