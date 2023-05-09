Here's How Much Aai Kuthe Kay Karte's Star Cast Earns Per Episode

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is probably one of the most popular Marathi serials on television. The Star Pravah soap opera has a devoted following after being three years on-air. Fans have often wondered how much the star cast is paid for their work.

According to reports, Actor Sumant Thackeray, who plays the role of Anish in the serial, is paid Rs 7000 for an episode. Next up is Apoorva Gore, who plays Arundhati’s daughter, Isha, who is paid Rs 10,000 per episode. Then comes Abhishek Deshmukh, who plays Arundhati’s son, and gets Rs 12,000 per episode.

Niranjan Kulkarni, who plays the role of Abhishek, is paid Rs 14,000 per episode. Ashwini Mahangde, who plays the role of Anagha in the serial, is paid Rs 16,000 for an episode. In this serial, Rupali Bhosle, who plays the role of Sanjana Shekar Dixit, is paid around Rs 18,000 for one episode.

Govardhan, who plays Ashutosh also gets around Rs 18,000. Talking about Anirudh, who plays the role of Milind Gawli gets Rs 20,000 for an episode. Now comes the main lead actress who is Madhurani Gokhale Prabulkar who plays Arundhati, who is paid around Rs 25,000 for an episode.

Talking about the serial’s ongoing track, the preparations for the wedding of Isha and Anish are underway. Both the families are joyous but tensions also persist. Isha had already duped everyone into thinking she was going to make a major statement. She was ready to conduct a brief programme after hearing the family’s explanation. Even still, she desired luxury items.

The Aai Kuthe Kay Karte serial revolves around Arundhati, a simple, innocent, and illiterate housewife, who sacrifices her interests and hobbies to keep her family happy. The Marathi show also enjoys a good TRP rate.

