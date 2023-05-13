Here’s Why Mala Sinha’s Daughter Pratibha Sinha Could Not Make Her Mark In Films

Mala Sinha’s daughter Pratibha Sinha made her Bollywood debut in the 1992 film Mehboob Mere Mehboob. After that, the actress appeared in around a dozen films. She is renowned for her performance in the song Pardesi Pardesi from the film Raja Hindustani. However, despite being related to Mala Sinha, Pratibha could not make it big in the industry. Unlike her mother, who was regarded as one of the highest-paid actresses of her time, Pratibha’s career did not follow the desired trajectory.

Pratibha Sinha is remembered for her role in Raja Hindustani. Not only was the movie a hit but her acting was much appreciated by the audience. Other than that, she mainly starred in commercially successful films with ensemble star casts. But these did not significantly advance her career.

According to reports, Pratibha fell in love with music director Nadeem Saifee while she was busy with several projects. Mala Sinha is rumoured to have been adamantly against the union. But Pratibha, who was head over heels for Nadeem, decided not to adhere to her mother’s wishes.

Reports state that Pratibha’s career took an evil turn as a result of this relationship. Even Mala Sinha’s life was not bereft of controversy. Reportedly, the legendary actress’ Mumbai home was the target of an income tax raid in 1978. Cash worth Rs 12 lakh was discovered in her bathroom during the operation. She was even brought into court and ordered to provide evidence that the money had been acquired. To prevent the amount from being confiscated, Mala Sinha took a drastic step.

The actress asserted that she had earned the cash discovered in her home by serving as an escort. It is believed that she made the statement on the advice of her father and lawyer Albert Sinha. Her words shocked both her fans and the film business to the core. Mala Sinha was given permission to keep the money, although she later missed out on other opportunities in the film industry.