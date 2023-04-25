How Actress Leena Chandavarkar’s Marriages Had Unfortunate Endings

Leena Chandavarkar was one of the top actresses in the Hindi film industry in the 1970s. Her personal life has been a tumultuous one. She got married twice, but both times — she lost her spouse in unfortunate events. Leena was at the top of her career when she got engaged to industrialist Siddharth Bandodkar. Siddharth was the son of the first Chief Minister of Goa, Dayanand Bandodkar. In 1975, Leena and Siddharth had a grand wedding in Panaji. After 11 days of marriage, he accidentally shot himself while cleaning his revolver. He died in 1976 after 11 months of treatment, and Leena became a widow at the age of 26. She found love again in singer Kishore Kumar.

Leena went into depression after Siddharth’s death. Her parents brought her back to their village, but people started calling her Manglik. People said she is the reason for her husband’s death. After some time, Leena returned to Mumbai to complete some unfinished films. She signed Pyaar Ajnabee Hai, directed by Kishore Kumar. During the shoot, Leena and Kishore Kumar fell in love with each other. Leena was reluctant to accept Kishore Kumar’s proposal. She felt that her father wouldn’t agree to it, as Kishore was already married three times before.

Advertisement

Kishore Kumar supposedly convinced Leena’s father by singing the song, Nafrat karne walon ke seene mein pyaar bhar do. This melted her father’s heart, and he agreed to their union. Kishore Kumar married Leena Chandavarkar in 1980. During their wedding, Leena was already seven months pregnant with his baby. This was because Leena and Kishore had two marriages, one registered and the other according to Hindu customs.

Leena once again met with an unfortunate fate, as Kishore Kumar passed away in 1987 after suffering a heart attack. She revealed to a portal earlier that on the day of his demise, he was looking pale and was in deep sleep. As soon as she went near him, he asked her if she was scared to see him. Later in the evening, she heard some noise from his room, and when she went inside, she saw that he had fallen on the floor. She panicked and decided to call the doctor. He stopped her and passed away on the spot. Leena once again became a widow at the age of 36.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here