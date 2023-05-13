In Pics: Marathi Actor Siddharth Jadhav Visits BR Ambedkar’s House In London

Actor Siddharth Jadhav is a leading actor in the Marathi film industry. He was in London shooting for his upcoming film, Kairee. While on his work trip, the actor took the opportunity to visit Dr BR Ambedkar’s house in London. Ambedkar is regarded as an icon in India, and his ideas and thoughts have had a great global impact. The actor took a tour inside the house and shared pictures of the beautifully decorated interiors on Instagram, referring to the idol as, “My Bhimraya" in the caption.

He took a picturein front of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue. Siddharth Jadhav also uploaded a picture of himself in front of a little home-built library. The actor shared a still of the street where this house is located.

The Maharashtra government purchased Ambedkar House in the affluent Primrose Hill neighbourhood of London and converted it into a museum. Dr. Ambedkar resided in this home from 1921 to 1922 as he pursued his post-graduate studies at the London School of Economics.

BR Ambedkar was a social reformer, philosopher and architect of the Indian Constitution. He dedicated his whole life to serving the public.

Siddharth Jadhav’s fans were extremely excited to see the house. Many commented, paying their respect to the Dr Ambedkar by saying “Jai Bhim."

Siddharth Jadhav will act in Shantanu Rode’s Marathi film Kairee. He shared his look from the film, giving his fans complete rockstar vibes in a punk costume and highlighted hair. Siddharth will be seen in the film alongside Shashank Ketkar and Saili Sanjeev. The cast and crew wrapped up shooting recently, and the film is slated to release on September 14 this year.

Siddharth Jadhav was seen in the Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus in 2022. He is popularly referred to as the comic hero in the Marathi film industry. He has also played significant roles in commercially acclaimed Bollywood films like Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Golmaal Returns, and Simmba, among others.