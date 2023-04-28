IPS Officer Roopa Divakar Moudgil Praises Kannada Film Shivaji Surathkal 2

IPS officer Roopa Divakar Moudgil recently watched the mystery thriller Kannada film Shivaji Surathkal 2. Directed by Akash Srivatsa, the film stars Baby Aradhya, Ramesh Aravind and Puneeth Ba in the leading roles. Penned by Srivatsa and Abhijeet YR, the film revolves around the story of a policeman, who is on a mission to investigate the high-profile murder of a minister’s son.

Praising the actress Meghana Gaonkar for her incredible acting skills, IPS officer Divakar said, “I am immensely impressed with the character of Meghana Gaonkar in the film. She has portrayed the role of a female police officer phenomenally. Her character cemented a special place in my heart as I can relate to her character."

The film hit the silver screens on April 14. Since its release, the film is garnering huge praise and accolades from the critics as well as the audience. Even several notable personalities have appreciated the storyline and the direction of the film. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s Principal Secretary Manjunatha Prasad and Railway DIG Shri Sasikumar also praised the film.

Recently, the success meet of the film was held at Shravan Cinemas in Ramanagara and DRC Cinemas in Mysore. Several renowned personalities watched the film at the special screening organised in Mysore and lauded the film for its exceptional storyline.

Backed by Anup Gowda in collaboration with Rekha KN, the film has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. With music scored by Judah Sandhy, the cinematography of the film is handled by Darshan Ambat and Guruprasad MG.

Akash Srivatsa is best known for films like Shivaji Surathkal, Shivaji Surathkal 2, Badmaash and Sulle Sathya: The Real Life. Besides this, he is also known for directing the movie Pentagon.

Ramesh Aravind is a successful actor, producer, director and TV host. He has directed films like Sundaranga Jaana, Uttama Villain, Venkata in Sankata and Sathyavan Savithri, to name a few. Apart from this, he has been a part of several successful films including Pushpaka Vimana, 100, Tunturu and others. Now, the actor is soon going to direct films such as Butterfly and Paris Paris.

