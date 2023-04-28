Jaggesh-starrer Raghavendra Stores A Comedy Riot With A Social Message

After the massive success of Kantara, Hombale Films has come up with another unique film named Raghavendra Stores, starring versatile actor Jaggesh. The film is directed by Santhosh Ananddram, who has delivered various hits in the past with the late actor Dr Puneeth Rajkumar. This time, the director brings up a sensitive subject and portrays it using humour.

The story of the film is about a cook, who works at a food catering service owned by his late father. The protagonist, Jaggesh, is an unmarried man at 41 who is facing rejection in marriage due to his age and profession. Jaggesh has portrayed the various emotions in the film with perfection.

The film also has a character, an MLA, who holds suspense due to his ulterior motives. Actor Dattanna’s comic timing has been a great addition to the film. Shwetha Srivastava plays the female lead in the film. She plays the role of a wife who wants a child and has done a good job as well.

The comedy and the punch lines in the film make the audience laugh their hearts out in the theatre.

The film also talks about the concept of late marriages, a norm these days. In the film, director Santhosh Ananddram uses the concept to good effect. The film shows the problems that continue even after the protagonist’s marriage.

In earlier films, Santhosh Ananddram talked about the respect that should be shown to parents, while in Raghavendra Stores, he talks about the situation of orphans.

B Ajaneesh Lokhnath, who earlier gave the blockbuster background music for Kantara, has scored music for this film as well. The song, Single Sundara, has become quite popular among the audience, and many of them have been humming the tune after leaving the theatre.

The film has gotten a good response, as people are still coming to watch it despite the ongoing preparation for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections.

