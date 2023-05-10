Kaala To Take Off, 5 Must-Watch South Indian Movies Inspired By True Stories

So many movies have gained the attention of the masses because of their storytelling, powerful dialogues, amazing action sequences, soulful songs, or chemistry between the actors. But there are a few films that gained popularity because they are based on or inspired by true events and are thus, a must-watch. Let us take a look at 5 such movies that were inspired by true stories:

Kaala (2018)

Pa Ranjith’s movie Kaala hit the theatres in 2018 and won the hearts of the audience. Reportedly, the movie is said to be a biopic on mafia leader, Haji Mastan. It showcases many events based on real life and the plot revolves around the lives of Tirunelveli-based Tamils who live in Mumbai. The movie’s cast includes Rajinikanth, Nana Patekar and Samuthirakani in lead roles.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019)

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was released in 2019 and left viewers stunned by its action sequences and storyline. The historical drama is inspired by the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. A decade before the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857, he revolted against the atrocious actions of the East India Company. This movie features Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan and Sudeep in key roles.

Mahanati (2018)

Mahanati is a biographical drama that was released in 2018. The audience was left enthralled by the life and story of Savitri, one of the famous South Indian actresses, who ruled the industry from the 50s to the 60s. The movie has a star cast of Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, to name a few.

Uyare (2019)

Uyare is a Malayalam movie that is about an acid attack survivor who overcomes obstacles despite all odds. It is inspired by the real-life stories of many women showcased through the protagonist, Pallavi. Pallavi is a determined woman who aspires to be a pilot. Through sheer resilience, she combats many personal crises. The movie was released in 2019 and stars Samyuktha Menon, Tovino Thomas and Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Take Off (2017)

Released in 2014, Take Off is a true event-based movie. In 2014, many Malayali nurses were captured in Iraq by terrorists. The movie recalls the suffering of these nurses after they were held captive. It features actors like Parvathy Thiruvothu, Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban, to name a few.