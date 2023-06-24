Kabir Duhan Singh Ties The Knot With Seema Chahal, Expresses Gratitude To Fans; Check Photos

Kabir Duhan Singh has got married to his lady love Seema Chahal. The marriage function took place in Haryana. The wedding pictures are going viral on the internet. Both bride and groom are looking stunning in wedding attire. Amid this, the actor has expressed his gratitude towards fans.

He said, “Feeling blessed and lucky to start new Innings of My Life , God And My Fans has Always given me lots Of Love and blessing, hope these blessings would Continue with Seema too and I would be the best hero of her life forever." Note, the actor has played the villain role in more than 50 South Indian films and his wife Seema Chahal is a teacher by profession.

Take a look at the photos here:

As GlamSham quoted Kabir saying, “When I met Seema, I realised that she would be the best life partner and would understand me and my family. She comes from a very simple family where no one belongs to the film industry. I have always wanted a non-industry life partner. I am thankful to God and my parents. I am excited and looking forward to this."