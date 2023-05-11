Kadal Teaser Out, Film To Have Private Screenings

Kannada music director Ravi Basrur grew to fame with Prasanth Neel’s directorial KGF: Chapter 1. An amazing background score in the film garnered much appreciation from both critics and the audience. Now the music director has shared the teaser of Kadal, which will be released this month but will only have private screenings. The teaser has been shared by Ravi Basrur Movies on YouTube.

The teaser begins with an aerial view of a beach and a glimpse of a huge number of musicians playing their instruments from a piano to violins. The video has glimpses of a father and son near the beach, fishermen in a boat in the middle of the sea and a blood-stained Kadal kept on a wooden board. After a few frames, a man whose face has been well hidden in the teaser can be seen screaming in agony in the rain. To other characters in the film grieving.

The look of the teaser shows that it might have a run-down of emotions which has a deep connection with the sea. The enchanting background music will keep you stuck till the end of the teaser. The text in the teaser read: “After four years we are coming with a heart-touching story of father and son."

Advertisement

Watch the Kadal Teaser Here:

Kadal features not so known actors, including Saurabh Bhandari, Chirasree Anchan, Suchan Shetty, Bhaskar Basrur, Vijay Basrur, Prabhakar Kunder, Sujatha Andrade, Harish Kodpadi, Pranav Surya, Nagendra Kote, Pratima Nayak and Lohit in significant roles.

Kadal has been produced by NS Rajkumar and the efforts have been done by Ravi Basrur and his team. Sachin Basrur has handled the cinematography.

Meanwhile, Ravi Basrur recently worked in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan. The film turned out to be a box office failure as it is struggling after minting Rs 100 crore. On Wednesday, the film only earned Rs 25 lakh at the domestic box office which takes the total collection to around Rs 109.07 crore.