Kannada Actress Meghaa Shetty Enjoys Sunset At A Beach , See Pics

Kannada actress Meghaa Shetty recently took a break from her busy work schedule and it seems that it was a “day to remember" for her. The diva was seen chilling by the beach and enjoying the sunset. While the actress never misses a chance to slay with her acting prowess in the Kannada film industry, looks like she decided to unwind! She posted a string of pictures from her latest day out and the pictures will make you crave for a getaway trip too.

The actress stepped out to take a break from the hustle of the city with her family. While she did not disclose the location, Meghaa Shetty sought respite by the beach as she uploaded some magnificent clicks of the sunset, the waves and her gala time. Dressed in a floral printed outfit and her long tresses were held back into a ponytail with printed hair tie gives the perfect beach vibe. She could be seen posing with the Sun and the waves. Her post also shows a sneak peek of the group, her entire outfit which she styled with white slip-ons and oversized sunglasses. She accessorised herself with pearl-adorned hoops.

Meghaa Shetty posted the photos with the caption, “A day to remember", along with a red heart emoji. Her fans were in awe of her beauty and dropped heart and heart-eyed emojis to shower their love on their favourite and much-loved celebrity. While some found the snaps to be colourful, some called her “beautiful", while a few called her a “cutie". Check out her post here:

Meghaa Shetty is a popular face in the Kannada industry. She came to the limelight after the serial Jothe Jotheyali along with Yashwanth B and Mansa Manohar and soon became a household name. The series streamed on Zee Kannada and is digitally available on ZEE5. This show was the official remake of a Marathi television series titled Tula Pahate Re.

The actress also made her debut in 2022 with Shivatejass’ movie Dilpasand. She was last seen in Mahesh Gowda’s Tribble Riding and starred along with Ganesh in the lead role.

