Kannada Actress Sangeetha Sringeri Gets Adorable ‘Midnight Surprise’ On Birthday

Sangeetha Sringeri turned 27 years old today, May 13. The Hara Hara Mahadeva fame celebrated her birthday with her family. Not just this, Sangeetha, known for her role in 777Charlie, also dropped a few pictures from her birthday celebration, delighting her fans. In the pictures, the actress can be seen cutting her birthday cake excitedly. Sangeetha looks super cute in a white top which she has paired up with light blue jeans. The actress beams with joy as she cuts her birthday cake with her loved ones.

While sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “Happy Birthday to me. Priceless moments from midnight birthday surprise by my family. Love you @iam_suchi @the.austa". Sangeetha’s fans flooded the comment section with special wishes for her.

Advertisement

Some time back, the actress shared a few pictures from her outing with Suchitra Santosh Kumar. The actress ordered a banana cake to satiate her food cravings. Sangeetha was seen all decked up in a casual outfit and looked breathtaking.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Sangeetha Sringeri is best known for films like 777 Charlie, Pampa, Lucky Man, and Shivaji Surathkal 2. She began her acting journey with the popular mythological series Hara Hara Mahadev. In the series, the actress was roped in to play the role of Sati, who is the daughter of King Daksha and the wife of Lord Shiva. Sangeetha has come a long way since her debut show.

Sangeetha Sringeri has carved a special place for herself in Kannada cinema. Very few people know that the actress was picked up to audition for the movie 777 Charlie through Facebook and bagged the role from amongst 2,700 other entries.

Advertisement

Besides this, the actress also appeared in the top 10 finalists of the Femina Miss India pageant in 2014. Apart from that, she also participated in the world supermodel contest, where she was the runner-up. Later on, Sangeetha competed in the Super Jodi reality show.

The actress was last seen in the movie Shivaji Surathkal 2 alongside Baby Aaradhya Puneeth Ba and Ramesh Aravind. The film revolves around the titular character’s investigation of an old murder, which soon takes a chilling turn.