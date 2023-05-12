Kannada Actress Sara Annaiah Visits Chamundeshwari Temple; Pics Viral

Kannada actress Sara Annaiah never fails to impress fans with her acting chops and glamorous personality. Recently, she dropped a string of pictures from her visit to the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysore. In the pictures, the actress can be seen donning a blue colour saree which she paired up with a golden sleeveless blouse and we cannot stop staring at her.

The actress posed in front of the Chamundeshwari temple and gave major fashion goals to her fan following. The historic Chamundeshwari Hindu temple is located on the Chamundi hills, 1000 feet to the east of Mysore. The temple, which is devoted to and named after the goddess Durga, also contains statues of the Nandi and the demon Mahishasura. The temple is a must-see destination for tourists as it is one of the oldest in the capital city of Mysore.

Sara Annaiah was seen all decked up in a traditional ensemble and looked phenomenal. For the makeup, the actress wore perfectly drawn eyebrows, blush, and a shade of pink lipstick. This time, she leaves her tresses open to accentuate her features.

For the pictures, the actress accessorised her outfit with a pair of exquisite earrings, a bindi, and a watch. Sara is all smiles as she poses for the camera.

Check out the pictures here

Fans have praised the actress for her style statement and adorable looks.

The actress often shares pictures and videos which take the internet by storm and this time was no different. Some time back, the actress posed in a purple saree and amazed the audience with her stellar look and impeccable fashion sense.

On the professional front, she is currently playing a pivotal role in the daily soap Namma Lacchi. However, as per recent reports, she is likely to quit the show. So far, no official confirmation has been made either by the actress or from the makers of Namma Lacchi. Earlier, the actress portrayed a prominent role in the Kannadathi television series, which made its debut on Colours Kannada on January 27, 2016.