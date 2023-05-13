Kannada Actress Sonu Gowda Looks Stunning In Western Outfit, See Pics

Kannada actress Sonu Gowda has come a long way in her career. The actress often melts hearts with her remarkable on-screen presence and her glamorous avatar. Recently, she shared a few pictures that went viral on social media. In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a western outfit, which she teamed up with her white block heels.

This time, Sonu Gowda opted for a no-makeup look as she posed for the shutterbugs. Sonu rounded off her look with a pair of earrings and left her tresses open. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Peace begins with the simple act of forgiving people in silence".

Fans have praised the actress for her sartorial statement and charismatic persona. While some fans have lauded her for her infectious smile others have complimented the actress for her stunning looks.

Check out the pictures here

Recently, Sonu posed in a black saree which she paired up with a matching blouse and she looked phenomenal.

On the work front, Sonu Gowda is best known for films like Gultoo, Best Actor, Yuvarathnaa, and Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu. The actress has also acted in films such as Narathan, Drishya 2, Half Mentlu, Enga Kaatula Mazhai, Amara, and Sivappu Mazhai to name a few. She made her acting debut with the 2008 Kannada film Inthi Ninna Preethiya. Sonu Gowda has a slew of projects lined up including Koru, Shabdha, Anugrahan, Shalini IPS, and more.

The actress has been honored with several awards for her film Gultoo. Sonu won the Best Actress Chandanavana Film Critics Award for delivering an incredible performance in the film, I Love You.

Besides this, the actress is also a renowned model and has starred in numerous TV commercials so far.

The actress married businessman Manoj Gowda in 2010. However, the actress prefers to keep her personal life away from the limelight. As per the sources, it is said that she is currently living with her parents after having conflicts with her in-laws.