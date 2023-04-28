Kannada Star Shiva Rajkumar Praises Debut Director Arjun Janya For His Film 45

Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar’s followers are eagerly looking forward to the release of his pan-India film 45. Music composer Arjun Janya is donning the director’s cap for the first time with this film. 45 recently went on floors at a resort located in Mysore. The entire team called for a press conference and interacted with the media on this occasion. They shared some interesting details related to the film as well. Shiva Rajkumar told the press that Arjun is working really hard on his debut project. According to the Kannada superstar, Arjun has made good use of technology as well in this film.

Shiva Rajkumar also said that 45 is a philosophical entertainer having interesting characters for actors Raj B. Shetty, Upendra, and him. Shiva Rajkumar said that he has given a call sheet for a long time to the shooting of his film, calling it a special one in his career.

The Vedha actor requested the audience to wish Arjun the best for his directorial debut. He said that Arjun has infused every element in the storyline of the film which can make it entertaining. He is confident about the success of 45. Apart from these factors mentioned by Shiva Rajkumar, actress Kaustubha Mani is also one of the highlights of 45. Social media users are now looking forward to knowing about the plot of a film, which is indiscernible from the title, having just a numeric value.

Apart from 45, Shiva Rajkumar is also in the news now due to his upcoming show Dance Karnataka Dance Season 7. A promo of this show was tweeted by Zee Kannada on April 19. The promo featured the team celebrating the arrival of Dance Karnataka Dance Season 7. The promo also featured Shivanna dancing with them. Although it has not yet been revealed when the show will start airing, registration for the reality show has started today, April 28.

Shivanna was also associated with the sixth season as the judge. Actress Rakshitha, Prem, Arjun Janya, and choreographer Chinni Prakash also judged the show. It is yet to be known whether the same artists would be roped in for the seventh season or not.

