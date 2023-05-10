Karnataka Elections: Rishab Shetty To Saptami Gowda, Celebs Who Have Cast Their Vote

The voting for the 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka is currently underway. Voting started across 58,545 polling stations, including auxiliary polling stations across the state to elect 226 representatives from 2,615 candidates in the fray. Now, Kannada stars have been spotted at the polling booths to exercise their franchise.

Kantara fame Rishab Shetty was seen outside a polling booth in Udupi before casting his vote. The actor shared a series of photos where he can be seen posing for the camera after he cast his vote. The other two show the actor standing in the polling line and interacting with his fans. He wrote the caption in Kannada of the post, “We are proud to be citizens of a democratic country. Also, voting is not only our right but also our responsibility. For building a better society, vote without fail to elect a competent representative. I have voted for a better future for our Karnataka. Have you voted yet?"

Kannada actor Upendra Rao also urged his fans to vote today by sharing a picture of himself showing that he has voted. “This right of referendum, democracy… May it be eternal, continuous, new… Bro… Sis… Get up… Go… vote," the actor wrote the caption in Kannada.

Ramleela actress Amulya also shared a photo for herself showing that she voted and told her fans to “Vote for development, youth and women empowerment."

Ganesh Krishan also shared a selfie of himself showing his finger with ink marked showing he vote and urging people to vote. He penned the caption of the photo in Kannada with read, “Our one-minute decision can change the future of the state. Vote by discretion. Let’s put it up. I voted and came back. Are you?"

Kantara actor Shine Shetty shared a picture with his parents after he gave his vote and said, “Be responsible, vote responsibly."

777 Charlie actor Rakshit Shetty was also spotted at a polling booth early in the morning as he voted for his preferred candidate.

Gurudev Hoysala actor Daali Dhananjaya shared a bunch of photos along with his family as they voted in Kalenahalli Village of Arsikere.

Kantara fame Sapthami Gowda also shared a set of photos showing she voted for this assembly election.

The result of the Karnataka Assembly elections will be declared on May 13.

