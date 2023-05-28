Keerthy Suresh’s Father BREAKS Silence On Her Marriage Rumours, Releases An Official Statement

Putting an end to the speculation surrounding actress Keerthy Suresh’s marriage with Dubai businessman Farhan Bin Liaquat, her father G Sureshkumar has finally reacted and released an official statement. He called the rumours false and baseless.

As reported by Siasat, Sureshkumar clarified the situation in a video that was posted on BJP leader Sobha Surendran’s Facebook page, stating that Keerthy and Farhan are good friends. He explained that a Tamil online magazine sensationalized a photo of Keerthy with Farhan which she shared on his birthday. In the video, he also called the claims as false and baseless.

He even urge people not to believe such rumours and stressed that whenever his daughter’s marriage is finalised, he will be the first to make the announcement. Any reports or rumours that do not include his confirmation should be dismissed as untrustworthy.

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning here that recently, rumours circulated about her alleged relationship with a Dubai-based businessman after she shared a picture with him on social media. However, Keerthy addressed the speculations and shed light on the truth behind the ‘mystery man’ in her life. In a humorous tweet, she wrote, “Hahaha!! Didn’t have to pull my dear friend, this time! I will reveal the actual mystery man whenever I have to. Take a chill pill until then! PS: Not once got it right."

The link-up rumours of Keerthy Suresh and Farhan Bin Liaquath sparked when she re-shared her picture with him online on her Instagram. The picture showcased them posing with each other and flaunting their infectious smiles.

Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Dasara. She portrays the character Vennela, serving as the female lead alongside co-star Nani. Directed by Odella Srikant, the period film was initially shot in Telugu and subsequently released in multiple languages including Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Another highly anticipated project for Keerthy is Maamannan, a political thriller directed by Mari Selvaraj. This star-studded film features talented actors such as Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Keerthy herself. Produced by Red Giant Movies, Maamannan is set to hit theatres on June 29. Notably, the online streaming rights for the film have been acquired by Netflix, ensuring that audiences can enjoy it on the OTT platform in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada after its theatrical release.