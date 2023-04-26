Kili Paul, Sister Neema Groove To Maharashtrian Beats

The regional language film Maharashtra Sahir is dominating headlines and is scheduled for a theatrical release this weekend. Ever since the makers released its trailer, the film has garnered much attention and fueled excitement amongst its audience. Not just the trailer, but even its music album has taken the internet by storm. Bahrala Ha Madhumas and Jau Nako Kisana have become very popular. So much so that the Tanzanian dancing brother-sister duo shared their latest reel, grooving to its tunes.

Kili Paul and his sister Neema have shared a video of the song Baharla Ha Madhumas. Kili first appears on screen, lip-syncing the lyrics sung by Ajay Gogavale. He moves away from the camera to reveal Neema, who aced the hook step of the song. She gracefully performs to Shreya Ghoshal’s melodious voice. The brother-sister duo is infamous for lip-syncing and dancing to popular songs despite not knowing the language.

The original music video features actors Sana Shinde and Ankush Chaudhary. The actors, along with director Kedar Shinde, reposted Kili and Neema’s dance reel on Instagram. Many of the duo’s fans from India appreciated their video. A user wrote, “Kya Baat hai bro, superb." Some called them ‘multitalented.’ Another said that Kili and Neema Paul are “connecting two countries."

So far, the song Baharla Ha Madhumas has received millions of views, and many influencers are creating reels for the song. The film Maharashtra Shahir will be released on April 28. It is a musical biopic on the life of the Maharashtrian singer Shahir Sable. He also worked as a playwright, folk theatre producer, and director. The much-anticipated film is produced by Sanjay Chhabria and Bela Shinde. The character of Shahir is played by actor Ankush Chaudhary, and the role of Bhanumati Sable, Shahir’s wife, will be played by Sana Shinde. The film also stars Mrunmayee Deshpande as Lata Mangeshkar, Dushyant Wagh as Balasaheb Thackeray, Atul Kale as Yashwantrao Chavan, and Amit Dolawat as Sane Guruji. Other cast members include Ashvini Mahangade, Shubhangi Sadavarte, and Nirmiti Sawant.

