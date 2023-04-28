Kiran Mane Recalls Memories Of Shooting Manomilan Play With Ashok Saraf

Marathi actor Kiran Mane recounted the time spent with veteran actor Ashok Saraf during the shooting of the play Manomilan. Directed by Kiran Yadnyopavit, this play was loved, mainly due to Ashok’s acting. Kiran Masne shared a clip on Instagram showing a scene from Manomilan between him and Ashok Saraf. The actor wrote in the caption that he will always cherish these memories with the veteran artist. The Mulgi Zali Ho actor wrote that he couldn’t even imagine working with Ashok Mama (Ashok is lovingly called Mama). The actor remembered watching Ashok’s performances in Tambu Cinemas, Mayani village. “Some moments from the play Manomilan done with him…", Kiran ended the caption writing this.

Kiran’s followers loved the clip and appreciated the comic timing of both actors. “A very big unforgettable moment," wrote a fan. Another person said that Kiran Mane is the pride of the Mayani village.

Manomilan play narrates the story of a father (Ashok) who is finding a groom for his daughter (Shweta Shinde). Ashok’s character is shown to be an influential person in society and he wishes to find someone who can match his status quo. Will he be able to find a good son-in-law or not forms the core theme of Manomilan. This play also showed the themes of village politics which was admired by the viewers. Every aspect related to this play was loved by the audience barring Shweta’s acting.

A user felt that the actress has done overacting which spoiled the play. Another agreed and commented that Shweta’s expressions are very loud which was a spoiler in Marathi serial Doctor Don as well. She played the lead role of Dr Monica Shrikhande in the Doctor Don.

Besides Kiran, Ashok, and Shweta, actors Mohit Takalkar, Shashank Shede, Pravin Tarde, and Okar Govardhan also played key roles in Manomilan. Ashok Patki has rendered the music for this play.

