'Learning Experience': Kiccha Sudeep After Long Election Campaign For BJP

After the final day of campaigning around the poll-bound state, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep returned to Bengaluru with filmmaker Chakravarthy Chandrachud on Monday. Sharing a selfie on Twitter, the actor can be seen at a private airport in the city with a sundowner in the background. He can be seen smiling for the click. The actor donned a blue shirt and opted for a white printed bandana as his accessory. Sudeep also extended his wishes for the candidates contesting for the Assembly elections in Karnataka which will happen on Wednesday.

“Finally, back to Bengaluru after a long campaign schedule. It’s been a learning experience as well. Thank you, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, for having been a great support through this journey till the finish. Best wishes to all candidates," he wrote in the caption of the tweet.

On Saturday, Sudeep also expressed gratitude towards his fans and people for giving him love during his campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in their respective constituencies. “More than a week of campaigning is done. So much love wherever I went. I thank each one from the bottom of my heart for all the love, warmth, and an overwhelming welcome. My best wishes to all the candidates once again," he wrote in the tweet.

It is worth noting that, Kiccha Sudeep had earlier cleared the speculation of joining politics by informing that he would campaign for the ruling party in the state and support Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai with whom he is closely associated.

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep, who was last seen in Anup Bhandari’s directorial Vikrant Rona, recently shared that three films are in the pipeline and the announcements will be made soon. Sharing the update on his Twitter timeline, the actor shared that the shooting for the promo will begin on May 22 and will be launched on June 1.

The actor took his first-ever break after Vikrant Rona. Now, the fans are thrilled to know all about the upcoming three projects of the actor.

