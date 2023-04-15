Malaikottai Vaaliban's First Poster Features Mohanlal In An Intense Avatar; Check It Out

The first look poster of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s Malaikottai Vaaliban has been unveiled. He has joined hands with the talented filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery for the first time for this movie. The now-released poster shows Mohanlal in an intense never-seen-before avatar, sporting a beard and long hair. The poster features the strength of Mohanlal’s character. He can be seen in an earthy-toned dhoti and a wrap shirt, looking fierce and combat-ready. He is also donning silver accessories around his neck and arms.

Mohanlal shared the poster on Twitter. It has a backdrop of a full moon. “And now, the wait has a face! Presenting to you the First Look of Malaikottai Vaaliban! Keep cheering us on our journey to bring this movie to life," he tweeted.

There were earlier reports that Mohanlal will be playing a wrestler, and the film will be set in Rajasthan. The film is currently in its production stage and is expected to be a quirky action movie, set in different timelines.

Malaikottai Vaaliban’s star cast also includes Manikandan R Achari, Sonalee Kulkarni and Hareesh Peradi in prominent roles. The film has been written by P S Rafeeq and the music is being scored by Prashant Pillai. Madhu C Neelakandan is handling the camera for the big-budget film. It will reportedly have a pan-India release, with actors featuring from the major regional film industries. It will reportedly be one of the biggest Malayalam releases of recent times.

Mohanlal was last seen in the film Alone, which was a debacle at the box office. Next, he will be making a cameo in the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer. This Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is said to be an action-comedy featuring Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. Jailer will hit the screens later this year. Mohanlal also has projects like L2, Barroz, and a Jeethu Joseph film titled Ram in his pipeline.

