Malayalam Film Madhura Manohara Moham's Trailer Out, Watch Here

The trailer of the Malayalam film Madhura Manohara Moham was released a few days back. Sharaf U Dheen, Rajisha Vijayan and Bindu Panicker star in the film, which marks the directorial debut of costume designer Stephy Zaviour. The film’s two-minute trailer promises a pleasant family entertainer on cards. Sharaf U Dheen and Rajisha are playing the role of siblings, with Bindu as their mother, Aarsha Chandini Baiju as Sharaf U Dheen’s love interest and actor Saiju Kurupp as Rajisha. Following the intense drama that unfolds inside this family, the film seems to touch on inter-faith and inter-caste romance.

Within just four days, the trailer has been viewed by over 7 lakh users and the comments section has been flooded with their reactions. Several users hoped that the movie would turn out to be a “huge success" at the box office, as a user commented, “Wow! Appreciation for Stephy Zaviour for working in movies as a costume designer and then becoming a director through a good quality RomCom subject. May this movie be a huge success!" Another user wrote, “A thousand wishes to the unique talent Jibin Gopal who composed the background music. Hope his creativity continues to turn into a handful of good songs," a third one wrote.

Speaking to Times of India, Stephy Zaviour said, “The film is set in the beautiful terrain of Pathanamthitta and focuses on a family consisting of a mother and her three children. Ushamma, the mother, is played by Bindu Panicker, while her three children are played by Sharaf U Dheen (Manu Mohan), Rajisha Vijayan (Meera), and newcomer Meenakshi (Malavika). Arsha Biju has been cast in the film as Sharaf U Dheen’s romantic interest. The film will take on issues that occur within a family but are rarely addressed or discussed. it is a comedy-laced family entertainer."

Madhura Manohara Moham, written by Mahesh Gopal and Jai Vishnu, also stars Vijayaraghavan, Meenakshi Warrier, Althaf Salim, Biju Sopanam, Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, Sunil Sukhada, Neena Kurup and Aravind. B3M Creations has produced the film and it has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The cinematography and editing of the film have been done by Chandru Selvaraj, Appu Bhattathiri and Malavika VN respectively.

