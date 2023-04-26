Mamukkoya, Iconic Malayalam Actor, Dies At 76, Days After Collapsing On Football Field

Malayalam actor Mamukkoya, renowned for his quick wit and comic timing in films filled with dialogue in the Malabari dialect, passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala. The 76-year-old had earlier this week collapsed while witnessing a football match in Kerala’s Malappuram district. Reportedly, he suffered both a cardiac arrest and a brain haemorrhage.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Kozhikode where he was kept under life support. According to media reports from Tuesday, the actor’s health was improving and was stable. However, the medical staff disclosed that his condition was serious on Wednesday. At around 1:10 pm on Wednesday, the hospital authorities announced the actor was no more.

Mamukkoya, who appeared in more than 450 films, started his career in theatre in 1979 before dabbling with humour in motion pictures. He was a lovable character in South Indian films because of his distinct Malabar speech.

His toothy grin and physical humour made him a recognisable face in practically every successful movie that was produced in the 1990s. He always had success working with filmmaker Sathyan Anthikkad, who is renowned for creating films about regular people and their regular problems remarkably. Together, they were successful in films like Sandesham, Nadodikattu, and Gandhinagar 2nd Street.

His death was condoled by several biggies of the Malayalam industry. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas and Kunchacko Boban expressed condolences to the family of the legendary actor.

Mamukkoya got his first Kerala State Film Award of his career for his portrayal of Shajahan in the 2008 movie Innathe Chintha Visheyam. In addition to comedies, he was also excellent in films with strong emotions. Mammukkoya played the tragic character of Abdu in the heartbreaking film Perumazhakkalam, directed by Kamal, with much passion, demonstrating his versatility as an actor.

This is the second jolt the Malayalam industry has faced this year as earlier veteran actor Innocent passed away.

