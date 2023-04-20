Marathi Actor Akshay Kelkar To Reveal Real Name Of His Girlfriend Rama Soon

Marathi film Don Cutting directed by Krunal Rane was a big hit and its sequel also received a phenomenal response. And now, in exciting news for viewers, the third part of this film is also set to release soon. The audience is excited to see the hit pair of actors Akshay Kelkar and Samruddhi Kelkar for the third time. Akshay and Samruddhi had a word with News 18 Lokmat regarding the third installment. In this interview, Akshay was also asked about his long-time girlfriend Rama. Rama is not the real name of his girlfriend as he revealed in Bigg Boss Marathi season 4. Now, Akshay said that he will disclose the name of his partner soon.

Apart from his love life, Akshay also talked about the preparations he had to do for Don Cutting 3. Akshay said that he and Samruddhi had to learn singing for the third part of Don Cutting. According to Samruddhi, she is proficient at dancing but singing has never been her cup of tea. But to get into the skin of her character, she decided to take up the challenge. Both artists were then asked to sing some lines from one of the songs of Don Cutting 3. Akshay initially asked Samruddhi to start it. The diva, though reluctant at first started to sing some lines. Akshay then joined in and both actors sang some lyrics from the song.

Besides this preparation for the character, Samruddhi was asked about her relationship status as well. The Marathi diva said that she is currently single. Samruddhi was also asked whether she has ever faced failure in relationships. The diva replied in affirmative.

Don Cutting 3 will release on April 22 on Philambazz Film Company’s Youtube channel. Don Cutting’s story revolves around an artist who is devoted to his art and also loves exploring life. At the same time, he is also being pressurised by family members to get married. Due to parental pressure, he meets a girl and his life changes after that. What happens then forms the core theme of Don Cutting. The audience loved the film and commented that every aspect associated with this film was perfect.

