Marathi Actor Milind Gawali Questions Treatment Meted Out To Kids On Sets

Marathi actor Milind Gawali, who is a household name in Maharashtra for his highly successful show Ai Kuthe Kay Karte, recently shared an incident that has left him rattled. In his most recent post, he talks about an instance where he was left shocked by the way children are treated on sets. Milind started by asking why it was so difficult to work properly with children and animals.

He said few filmmakers know how to work with children but they don’t know how to take care of them. The actor remembered that during the shooting of his film Waqt Se Pehle, a toddler had been crying. He recalls how he saw an assistant on the set pinch the kid to shut him up. The actor wrote that he was shocked to see this and immediately had that assistant fired for child abuse. Milind wrote that this incident scared him to the extent that he decided to never send his children on sets.

Milind recalled other incidents where the directors yelled at the child artists for not doing their work properly. The actor remembered that he was working on the serial Saat Phere produced by Jaya Bachchan. A female child artist, who had formerly worked in the film Kalat Nakalat, was also playing a role in Saat Phere. The Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte actor described that she was also not spared from harsh words on set. He wrote that a director had shouted at her for not being able to speak the dialogues properly.

The girl was terrified and started crying after which, the director fired the child artist. For the replacement, cinematographer Debu Deodhar’s daughter Sai Deodhar was roped in. Since Sai’s father Debu was the cinematographer of the show, the director meted out preferential treatment towards the kid. Milind wrote that he was finally relieved to see that the crew present on set took care of Sai.

Alongside the caption, Milind attached a clip of Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte’s crew member Tushar Vichare playing with child artist Twisha Bala. According to Milind, Tushar perfectly handles the shooting of the serial with Twisha. The actor appreciated him, serial director Ravi Karmarkar and associate director Subodh Bare. Milind’s followers appreciated him for being vocal about such important issues.

