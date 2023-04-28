Marathi Actor-MP Amol Kolhe’s Picture With Raj Thackeray’s Son Viral

Actor and Nationalist Congress Party MP Amol Kolhe is known to be outspoken on social media. From his shows and political and social opinion to his chance encounters with other renowned personalities, he gives his followers a dose of it all. Recently he attended an event where he met MNS supremo Raj Thackeray’s son, Amit Thackeray. A picture from this meeting has gone viral on social media.

In the photo, he could be seen holding the hand of Amit Thackeray while being surrounded by a crowd. “Nice to meet a down-to-earth person, Mr Amit Raj Thakre". The post of Amol Kolhe is currently in discussion.

In the recent event attended by Amol Kolhe, he and Amruta Fadnavis, wife of the deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, spoke with Raj Thackeray. The event was attended by the politician along with his wife Sharmila and son Amit.

A lot of users applauded Amol Kolhe for his questions addressed to Raj Thackeray. “Every question you ask was thought-provoking," a social media user commented. Others appreciated the calmness and presence of mind Amol displayed while asking questions to figures like Raj Thackeray

Amol Kolhe made a name as an actor before getting involved in politics. His portrayal of numerous historical characters greatly endeared him to audiences. After creating a niche for himself in the world of entertainment, he took the political plunge and joined the NCP. Amol Kolhe contested and won the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 Only 4 NCP MPs from Maharashtra were elected in 2019 and he was one of them.

He abandoned social media for a while last year. He has just resumed being quite active on social media.

