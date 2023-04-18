Marathi Actress Akshaya Naik Talks About The Struggle Of Plus Size Actors In Showbiz

Marathi serial Sundara Manamadhe Bharali fame actress Akshaya Naik is on cloud nine. She recently won the Inspiring Female Character award by Colors Marathi. Akshaya expressed her happiness by sharing a post on Instagram. She started the post by writing, “Be the main character of your own life. YOUR REAL LIFE." She also wrote that she had been conscious of her weight ever since she wanted to be an actress. Akshaya felt that she would be shown on the silver screen just as a side character. According to her, overweight actors have been shown in shows as people who are mocked for their size. Akshaya felt happy that she could end these preconceived notions with her work in Sundara Manamadhe Bharali. She essays the lead role of a happy-go-lucky girl named Latika in this serial. Latika faces a lot of rejection due to her weight. But her life changed after meeting Abhimanyu (Sameer Paranjape), a fitness enthusiast. Sameer was replaced by actor Kunal Dhumal in the show.

According to Akshaya, people should not just keep waiting for the opportunity. They should create their own opportunities. She expressed her gratitude to Colors Marathi and Sundara Manamadhe Bharali’s producer Manava Naik. She also thanked the show’s writer Madhugandha Kulkarni and the entire team. Akshaya also dedicated this award to an audience who stood by her through all the tough times, and to all the real-life Latika who are dealing with rejections due to their weight.

Colleagues and followers appreciated the heartwarming post penned by Akshaya. Her co-actress Sharvari Pethkar from Sundara Manamadhe Bharali applauded her. Sharvari wrote that Akshaya is a brilliant actress. According to Sharvari, Akshaya is an even better human being and always encourages people around her. A fan also thanked Sharvari for removing stereotypes from Indian society about weight. Actress Lataa Saberwal commented, “Proud of you girl️". Actress and musical artist Aditi Vinayak Dravid called Akshaya an inspirational woman. Others also congratulated Akshaya for this moment and commented that she deserved this award.

Apart from Sundara Manamadhe Bharali, Akshaya has also essayed a key role in the short film Fit India directed by Rajeev Barnwal.

