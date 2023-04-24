Marathi Actress Manasi Naik Performs Griha Pravesh Rituals At New Home

Marathi actress-dancer Manasi Naik is currently on cloud nine. She has purchased a new home and can’t contain her happiness right now. She informed fans about this moment on Instagram. Manasi wrote in the caption that everyone dreams to have their own home where they can live happily. According to the Manasi, home is the place where people can relax after a tiring work day.

Manasi expressed happiness that finally she has purchased her home, where she can enjoy every moment of her life. She also wished her fans on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. “Thank you so much. Keep blessing me with your love and support," Manasi wrote in the caption. She has shared a video, where she was seen performing all the rituals of Griha Pravesh.

Fans and Manasi’s colleagues from the industry were equally elated and wished her on this occasion. Actresses Mira Jagannath, Girija Prabhu, Megha Dhade and choreographer Ashish Patil congratulated Manasi. Choreographer Omkar Shinde also congratulated her.

Advertisement

Manasi shared more glimpses from her new house and entertained the audience. In this clip, she is making chapatis. She wrote in the caption that she loves cooking. She added the song Ladubai from the album Lay Gunachi Hay in the clip, which perfectly sums up how passionate Manasi is about cooking. She also wrote that she is healing and not going to give up. Probably, she referred to her separation from her husband professional boxer Pradeep Kharera.

Fans loved her in this clip as well and one of them called her inspirational. They praised how she is healing and proceeding forward in her career. Others called her the cutest actress to date. Some also tried to spread hate about Manasi, but she didn’t respond to any of that.

Advertisement

Manasi is also a foot forward on the professional front and is gearing up for an untitled project. She has not revealed whether this project will be a film, web series, or song. She just wrote that this project is going to be very special and will be released soon.

Manasi had also essayed a cameo in the Marathi comedy Ekdam Kadak, directed by Ganesh Shinde and Ajay Waghmare.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here