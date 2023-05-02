Marathi actress Pallavi Patil Opens Up On Her Divorce From Sangram Samel

Marathi actress Pallavi Patil is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. The actress is known for her role in films including 702 Dixits, Tu Tithe Asave, and others. But, on the personal front, the diva suffered a setback after she and Sangram Samel decided to end their marriage.

Pallavi had earlier refrained from talking about the divorce but opened up about it in an interview with Planet Marathi Podcast. The diva said that her childhood was different. At a small age, she had to take care of her parents. After marriage, she found it difficult to adjust to a new household. Pallavi felt that it was difficult for her to live without her parents and so she decided to divorce Sangram. Now, Sangram Samel is married to Shraddha Phatak. Pallavi is living with her parents.

On the professional front, Pallavi is essaying the lead in the daily soap Nava Gadi Nava Rajya, directed by Shailesh Dhere. This show narrates the story of Anandi (Pallavi) who looks forward to starting her married life with Raghav (Kashyap Parulekar). However, things take an unusual turn, when Raghav’s deceased ex-wife Rama (Anita Date Kelkar) starts haunting the couple.

The show started off well but has now been criticised by the audience for the lack of a compelling screenplay.

Besides acting, Pallavi Patil also shares a love for dancing. Her recent Instagram post is proof. Pallavi celebrated International Dance Day and treated fans to a clip of her dance moves. She waltzed to the song Married Life from the film Up rendered by composer Gina Luciani.

Fans loved her dance performance, with many wishing they could be there with her. In addition to Nava Gadi Nava Rajya, Pallavi last played a key role in Ajinkya. She is also set to appear in Chhorii 2 alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, as per reports.

