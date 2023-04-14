Marathi Actress Prajakta Gaikwad Visits Kolhapur's Jyotiba Temple, See Pics

Prajakta Gaikwad has left an incredible mark in the hearts of the audience with her acting chops in the Marathi cinema. The Aai Mazhi Kalubai actress was recently on a spiritual journey as she paid a visit to Jyotiba Temple in Kolhapur, Maharashtra to seek blessing from the god. The actress has added a slew of posts on her Instagram from her visit.

The actress shared an Instagram Reel which is a compilation of photos and videos. For the day, she donned an aqua floral maxi dress. The video begins with the inside visual of Jyotiba Temple. After a few seconds, Prajakta can be seen offering prayers inside the temple. Then the Reel has a bunch of photos of herself along with fans whom she met inside the temple premise. “Jyotiba Majha, the king of Deccan," she penned in the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

Prajakta also added a series of photos to her profile’s timeline. She looked stunning in each of them and also added a saffron Maharashtrian-style turban to her look. In one of the pictures, she can see standing with the backdrop of the temple painted with pink colour.

She also added another picture of herself with folded hands in front of the entrance of the temple.

Earlier, she also visited Sri Karveer Nivasini Mahalakshmi Temple in Kolhapur. She looked beautiful in the maroon short kurta with an orange skirt which she matched with her dupatta.

Prajakta Gaikwad garnered a lot of limelight for her upcoming project which is based on the life of Maharani Yesubai. Her fans were enthralled after watching its first look reel, waiting with bated breath to see their favourite actress portray the character on screen. She has earlier played Maharani Yesubai in the daily soap Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji.

As of now, there is no official confirmation as to whether Prajakta will enact Maharani Yesubai’s role in a film, television show or web series.

