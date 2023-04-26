Marathi Actress Rashmi Patil Gets Engaged, Check Her Dreamy Pictures

Marathi actress Rashmi Patil has stepped into a beautiful phase in her life. She is soon to start a new journey as a bride with her fiance Akshay. Earlier on April 20, Rashmi in a lovely Instagram post announced that she is ready to put a ring on her finger in a grand engagement ceremony on April 21. The news took social media by storm, with congratulations pouring in for the couple. Now, Rashmi has taken her fans on a swoon-worthy ride as she dropped a string of pictures on Instagram of her engagement function, shelling out major fashion goals.

Using the hashtag “#engaged" as her only caption, Rashmi flaunted her engagement ring on her mehendi-laden hands, as she and Akshay appeared in the blurred background, striking a romantic pose. The duo looked head-over-heels as they were clicked together in each others’ arms, sporting beaming smiles. Rashmi exuded princessy vibes, decked up in a ruffled, teal-green gown, heavily embellished with sequins.

In terms of accessories, the Marathi star sported statement jewellery of the same teal-green hue. For her hairdo, Rashmi left her curly tresses open, tucking a few strands with a stunning, floral hair clutch. Akshay rocked the traditional look, dressed in a scarlet red kurta, that he teamed up with a pair of white khaki trousers. He rounded off his engagement-ready look with a golden and floral-patterned jacket.

The next set of pictures further captured Rashmi and Akshay putting rings on each other. Soon after, they cut a three-tier cake and fed one another with a piece, before settling to click for pictures together. The venue appeared to be elaborately decorated with colourful red curtains, floral decor and lights all around.

Netizens seemed unable to stop gushing at the adorable lovebirds, painting the town red with their mushy PDA moment. They marked their presence in the comments, congratulating and wishing them a happy life together. Others went all hearts in the comments.

Rashmi rose to prominence with the Marathi language serial Karbhari Laybhari. Her on-screen character Sonali Patkure was much loved by the audience. She is also a trained dancer and used to participate in modelling as well.

