Marathi Actress Rinku Rajguru Calls Sairat An 'Unforgettable Journey' On Its 7th Anniversary

Director Nagraj Manjule’s critically acclaimed film Sairat is one of the most iconic movies in Indian cinema. This was the first Marathi film to gross more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. In addition, the film introduced two brilliant actors to the industry, Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. Today, the film completes the 7th anniversary of its release on April 29, 2016.

The film earned positive responses not only from the audience but from the critics as well. To make this special day memorable, Rinku and Thosar shared a slew of behind-the-scenes photos from the film. Interestingly, some of the previously unseen BTS images will transport you back to a time when Archi and Parshya, the two lead characters of the film, ruled the hearts of many people around the country. Rinku also described the journey as “Unforgettable."

The caption read, “7 years of SAIRAT. Unforgettable journey!"

Advertisement

Later, Dhadak was made in 2018, which was the Hindi remake of Sairat. The film was written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and jointly produced by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner in association with Zee Studios.

Rinku Rajguru received a National Film Award Special Mention for her role in Sairat. She was only 13 years old when she shot the picture. The diva is now a well-known actress in the Indian film business. On the other hand, Akash Thosar the actor is currently appearing in Hindi and Marathi films.

Sairat has also been remade in Kannada as Manasu Mallige, Punjabi as Channa Mereya, Odia as Laila O Laila, Bengali as Noor Jahan.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here