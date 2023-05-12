Marathi Couple Meenakshi Rathod, Kailash Waghmare Celebrate Daughter Yara’s Birthday

Marathi actress Meenakshi Rathod recently celebrated her daughter Yara’s first birthday. In the pictures, the actress can be seen posing with her daughter and husband. Meenakshi’s close friends, family members, and several prominent names from the Marathi film industry attended the birthday celebration.

In the pictures, the actress is seen twinning with her daughter in a green dress as they posed for the camera. Meanwhile, Kailash Waghmare wore a white shirt which he paired up with denim jeans. The pictures from the birthday celebration are now making a huge buzz on the internet.

For the makeup, the actress wore contoured cheeks, heavy eyelashes, subtle eye makeup, and a shade of pink lipstick. The actress rounded off her look with a tiara in her hair. Meenakshi glammed up her daughter like a doll on her birthday.

The actress even performed on the stage during her daughter’s birthday celebration. Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta’s team including Girija Prabhu, Kapil Honrao, Madhavi Nimkar, Vikas Patil, Sanjay Patil, and more were part of the celebration.

Last year, Marathi couple Meenakshi Rathod and actor Kailash Waghmare were blessed with a baby girl. Since then, the couple is often sharing pictures and videos with the little munchkin.

Meenakshi made headlines before giving birth for continuing to work into her ninth month of pregnancy. She didn’t cease filming for her TV show, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, until the due date drew near. After Meenakshi took a hiatus, Bhakti Ratnaparkhi replace her in the show.

On the professional front, Meenakshi Rathod is best known for Naal, Hirvee, and Safe Journeys. The actress has also been a part of prominent shows including Blacky, Khisa, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, Balumama Chya Navan Chang Bhala, The Vanished Number, and more.

Meanwhile, Kailash Waghmare is best acclaimed for movies like Manatlya Unhat: In the Sunshine of the Mind, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Bhikari. Some of his other noteworthy films include Half Ticket, Bhonsle, Hirvee, Mhadu- A Myth, and more. Now, he is all set to star in upcoming projects including Raanti and A Story of Two Eggs.