Marathi TV Actress Aditi Dravid Doesn’t Like IPL And The Reason Is Relatable

When most celebrities are sidelining their schedules to come and support their favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, Marathi TV actress Aditi Dravid is an exception. The household name from the serials Mazhya Navreya Chi Bayko and Sundara Manahan Bharli has been ruling the hearts of the Marathi audience through her roles. Aditi says she doesn’t like cricket at all, and she has her reasons. Recently, during an interview with Amuk Tumuk, Aditi Dravid expressed her opinion about cricket and said: “Cricket is a patriotic game for me." I have been watching cricket since my childhood. Sharing her memories, Aditi said that they never used to move whenever there was a match between India and Pakistan. They were scared that if they moved, a wicket would fall. Her passion for cricket stems from her father, who also used to play professional cricket. But when it comes to IPL, she prefers otherwise.

“IPL is a mixed bag", she said. The fact that all the players of different teams are on the same side often confuses her regarding which team to support. “Here Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting are seen in the same team. You don’t know which cricketer, which team, which jersey you support."

Reminiscing about the old days of her life, she explained how Australian players used to brag about the number of majors they have. Now watching them on the same team is upsetting for her, she added. This explains her dislike for IPL.

It might be disheartening for her fans to see that their favourite TV actress has no affinity for IPL; but it cannot be said that she is not a cricket fan. Aditi Dravid is also the relative of Rahul Dravid and she is quite proud of that. She also wished Rahul Dravid a happy birthday, by posting a photo of them together on her Instagram. She also wrote a heartfelt note for the India head coach on his birthday.

