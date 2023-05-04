Midhun Manuel Thomas Turns Writer For Film Phoenix, Shares Poster

Aadu franchise fame Midhun Manuel Thomas has penned the script for the upcoming Malayalam horror film Phoenix. He has shared the poster of this film on Instagram. The poster shows a graveyard and looks every bit scary. The poster shows human skulls, eagles and some graves adding to the horror quotient of the film. Midhun wrote that Phoenix is his next film as a writer. He further wrote that his associate Vishnu Bharathan is making his debut as an independent director. Midhun mentioned that this film is produced by Rinish K. N, while Sam C. S. will score music for the horror thriller. He tagged the editor of the film Nithish KTR at the end. The film went on floors on Thursday.

Viewers are eagerly looking forward to this film because of several aspects, including Sam’s music. A user commented that Sam’s composition will suit a thriller like Phoenix. Another commented that actor Anoop Menon tries to mimic Lalettan, another name of Mohanlal given by fans. The user wrote that Anoop will be the highlight of Phoenix. Midhun’s new project also received some criticism. One of the users commented that it is going to be successful like Alamara. The user intentionally called the film successful but it was actually a box office disappointment. The film flopped at the box office and managed to earn only Rs 3. 9 crore at the Kerala box office.

Advertisement

https://onlookersmedia.in/collection-report/kerala-box-office-alamara-final-collection-report/

On the work front, Midhun last helmed a crime thriller film Anjaam Pathiraa. Midhun had penned this film. Rajendra Sapre penned the Hindi dialogues of Anjaam Pathiraa. This film revolved around the storyline of Anwar Hussain (Kunchacko Boban) who works as a consulting criminologist. He helps the Kerala Police frequently. He also helps the Police authorities in finding a serial killer who leaves traces deliberately.

Anjaam Pathiraa was a hit and the audience appreciated the film for being a gripping thriller. According to the viewers, there were some loopholes in the plot but they can be overlooked considering the riveting storyline. Kunchacko was nominated for the Filmfare Award South under the best actor category. Midhun was nominated for the best director category and Sharafudheen was nominated for the best supporting actor category.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here