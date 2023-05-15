'Mothers Are Magicians': Actress Sakhi Gokhale's Mother's Day Note To Her Mom

Marathi actress Sakhi Gokhale rose to fame with her stint in the TV series Dil Dosti Duniyadaari. The actress further went abroad to pursue higher studies, taking a break from her acting career. Sakhi is the daughter of popular actress Shubhangi Gokhale, and the two share an adorable bond. On Mother’s Day, Sakhi expressed her love for her and penned a heartfelt note mentioning how she has been her support system through her growing years.

In her latest Instagram post, Sakhi Gokhale shared a childhood picture of herself with her mother. In the picture, young Sakhi looks on, astonished, as her mother points to something far away. Along with the picture, she wrote, “My mother is an amazing storyteller & a terrific mimic, she can keep you glued to your chairs, hoping she’d never stop, you’ll be laughing, and tears would be rolling down your cheeks! I know a lot of people who’ll attest to this!"

Amid all her mother’s tales, Sakhi mentioned that one aspect that stayed with her was how her mother introduced her to the concept of death. The actress is the daughter of the late actor Mohan Gokhale, who died in 1999 at the age of 45 due to a severe heart attack. Sakhi was only 6 years old at the time. In her post, she said that she vividly remembers the time when her father passed away.

It was very confusing for her as a child. It was then that her mother told her, “A few people are walking amongst us that are God’s children. They are special & beautiful. They are sent to us as gifts, and sometimes when God gets lonely or envious, he calls back for them. Because he wants them to himself. So, we must be grateful that we got to spend time with these extraordinary people for however long we had. We must remember them & celebrate them." She added that now that she has grown up, she realised how easily her mother explained the situation to her and these little tales by Shubhangi were like building blocks for her. It helped her remember her father with the respect he deserved.

“Mothers are magicians. Thank you, Amma, for giving me this life & adding magic to it. I love you. Happy Mother’s Day!" concluded Sakhi. Meanwhile, Sakhi was recently seen in the popular play Amar Photo Studio. She was also seen in the film Dil Dimag Aur Batti in 2022.