Mother's Day: Prajakta Mali To Swapnil Joshi, How Marathi Actors Wished Their Moms

Marathi actress Prajakta Malli is known for her impressive performance in films like Kho-kho, Raan Banzaar, Pawankhind and Chandramukhi. The actress reshared a photo of herself along with her mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day. She added a monochrome picture on her Instagram Stories on Sunday. The frame was shared by one of her fan pages. In the picture, the actress, along with her mother, can be seen smiling as they posed for the camera.

Both can be seen in the traditional Marathi attire. The original post was shared by the actress in 2020 on Facebook.

Here take a look at the Instagram Story:

The mother-daughter duo’s bond is often visible in pictures Prajaktta shares on Instagram. Earlier, the actress posted a series of pictures on her timeline with her mother from their Dubai diaries. Prajakta can be seen donning a white and blue co-ord set while her mother can be seen in a simple black kurta and denim.

“Palm Jumeirah. And a gold market -Gold souk. Checks print with blue colour-Again a favourite combination," she penned the caption of the post.

Apart from Prajaktta, many other Marathi celebrities shared a special post for their mother on social media platforms.

Amruta Khanvilkar shared an Instagram Reel with a collage of photos of her mother from the travel diaries to candid pictures of her taking care of the children. The caption of the post read: “Happy Mother’s Day mamma

You are the best mamma …. Aaji and Aai are the world Love you. From amu… Adu …. Nirvaan and nurvi."

Swapnil Joshi shared a heartwarming reel with his mother which starts with him sitting with a sad expression but within seconds his mother enters the screen and hugs him from behind which instantly makes him smile.

“Video bhi evergreen hai aur feeling bhi! Happy Mother’s Day aai," the caption of the post read.

Mother’s Day is celebrated annually in many countries around the world, honouring motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society on the second Sunday of May. This year it was on May 13.