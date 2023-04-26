Muruga Wishes Wife Ishita Varsha On Her Birthday With An Adorable Post; See Pics

Kannada celebrity couple Ishita Varsha and Muruga quite often share their adorable pictures on social media, which take the internet by storm. Recently, Muruga dropped a slew of their pictures to greet his wife on her birthday. In the photos, the duo grabbed eyeballs due to their sizzling chemistry. The caption of the post reads, “Wish you many more happy returns of the day. My dear lovely wifey… I know sometimes, I’ll irritate you a lot… But you have to deal with me, Ishita Varsha. Enjoy ur trip… Missing you chinna come back soon".

Ishita was seen wearing a stylish saree in the photo, which she teamed up with a pair of silver earrings. She added mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and a shade of pink lipstick to finish her look. Muruga is seen all-decked up in a formal suit-pant. He complimented her with his charming smile and dashing personality. The couple embraced each other as they posed for the camera. Their photos have now gone viral on the internet.

Social media users have commented on the pictures. One user wrote, “One of the favourite couples". Another user commented, “Happy birthday to you akka always be happy in life". One user also wrote, “Happiest Birthday to the prettiest girl".

The couple time and again posts their pictures, which starts trending. Earlier, the duo shared a dance video on the trending song Tum Tum from the film Enemy. Their stellar dance moves and remarkable expressions intrigued the internet.

Ishita Varsha made her acting debut with her famous Kannada television soap, Agnisakshi. Then, she went on to make her Sandalwood debut with the 2018 film Swartharathna. The film failed to make good numbers at the box office.

Muruga is a popular dance choreographer by profession. He runs a dance troupe that conducts several dance performances in many television programs.

