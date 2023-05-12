Nivedita Saraf Delighted To Meet Ashwini Bhave At Mi, Swara Aani Te Dogha’s Rehearsals

Nivedita Saraf, a Marathi actress, has a sizable fan base thanks to her roles in several films, television programmes, and plays. She is currently dominating headlines owing to the huge popularity of her play Mi, Swara Aani Te Dogha, in which she is the lead actress. The actress is quite active on social media and shares professional and personal updates with her followers frequently. Recently, she shared her happiness with her friend and fellow co-star Ashwini Bhave came to meet her at the rehearsal of her play.

Nivedita Saraf shared a beautiful photo with Ashwini Bhave on Instagram with the caption, “My dear friend Ashwini Bhave had come to watch my play Mi Swara Aani Te Dogha. It was wonderful to meet you, Ashwini." The two seemed delighted to meet each other and were seen smiling for the camera. The two actresses have worked together on several Marathi projects. Ashwini had also shared the screen with Nivedita’s husband, Ashok Saraf, in Ashi Hi Banwa Banavi. Ashwini has appeared in several Kannada, Marathi, and Hindi serials. At the moment, Ashwini lives in San Francisco.

Earlier, Nivedita Saraf was also paid a visit by comedian and actor Johnny Lever at her play rehearsals. Nivedita took a photo with him and shared it on social media, writing that it was a wonderful experience to have her favourite star watch and enjoy her performance. She thanked Johnny Lever for his appreciation. She wrote in the caption, “It was a great fan moment for me. My favourite actor and person, Jonny Bhai, had come to watch my play Mi, Swara Aani Te Dogha. He appreciated the play and my performance in it. I am so thankful to you, Jonny Bhai." Interestingly, Ashok Saraf has frequently worked with Johnny Lever in Bollywood films such as Karan Arjun and Koyla.

The play Mi, Swara Aani Te Dogha is currently receiving many favourable reviews. Nivedita is joined by the actors Rashmi Anpat and Suyash Tilak on stage. The drama, which has won numerous accolades, is frequently performed in Maharashtra auditoriums. Nivedita is also working on the TV series Bhagya Dile Tu Mala. In addition to being a talented actress, Nivedita Saraf is also a talented cook. She has a YouTube channel and frequently shares her recipes.