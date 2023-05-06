Niveditha Gowda Delights Fans With Her Desi Avatar; See Pic

Former Bigg Boss Kannada season 5 contestant Niveditha Gowda raises the glam bar higher every time she brings something new to the fashion table. The actress never steps back from making the audience fall in love with her wardrobe picks and this time too, she did it phenomenally. Recently, the actress wrapped herself in six yards of grace, and her fans are not getting tired of heaping praise on her.

In the still, the actress can be seen donning a pink net designer saree making the hearts flutter. For the makeup, the actress wore blush, contoured cheeks, a stroke of eyeliner, and a shade of pink lipstick. The actress rounded off her look with her coloured open tresses. She accessorised her look with a pair of exquisite earrings and an elegant neckpiece.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “In love with this saree from Chandan Rental Outfits". Several social media users have lauded the actress for her stunning looks.

Check out the post here

However, the actress is often seen dishing out major fashion goals with her saree choices. Not too long ago, the actress was seen striking poses in a dark green sequin saree. There is no doubt that the actress makes hearts beat faster when she draped herself in the traditional ensemble.

On the personal front, Niveditha Gowda tied the wedding knot with Kannada singer Chandhan Shetty on 26 February 2020. Family members and close friends were in attendance. The couple crossed paths for the first time in the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5. They drew closer and developed a great bond with each other on the reality show.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress began her acting journey as a model and later on got featured in several TV commercials. However, she shot to fame with her incredible performance in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5. Apart from this, the actress was seen in the reality show Kannadada Kotyadhipathi. For those who don’t know, Niveditha made her acting debut with the tentatively named web series Chukki

Chandan Shetty is best known for Seizer, Triple Riding, and Raana.

