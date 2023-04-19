'Nobody Looked For Remote': Hemangi Kavi On Watching Titanic, Dayavan With Parents

Marathi actress Hemangi Kavi is one of those celebrities who never shies away from expressing her opinions on social media. In a recently conducted interview with Planet Marathi, Hemangi described how her parents have a broad-minded approach. She said that she could watch films like Titanic and Dayavan very easily with her family in childhood. Hemangi said that there were no restrictions on her to watch adult scenes in films. She added that her family members didn’t search for a remote to change the channel when these scenes appeared. According to Hemangi, her father would encourage them to pose questions about what is happening on screen. Due to this, she said that there was an open-minded environment in the family.

Hemangi further added that after listening to this interview, some people would feel that her parents were very educated; but she revealed that her mother was just a class 7th pass-out. It was her father who had a degree in LLB.

Hemangi dominated headlines for the screening of her film, Ticha Shahar Hona. This film is directed by debutante Rasika Agashe. The screening was done at the Film Television Institute of India, Pune on March 19. This screening was performed as a part of the Super Hits Marathi Film Festival. Ticha Shahar Hona describes how people from marginalised sections of society are still not able to live a good life. According to fans and critics, Hemangi performed the role of a slum dweller and rickshaw driver in the film brilliantly. Other actors were also applauded for their acting. It narrates the story of Archana (Sonali Kulkarni), an information technology professional, and her husband (Prasad Oak). When their house help goes on leave, Archana gets in touch with Kiran-didi (Chhaya Kadam), part of an agency that provides such help. A shocking incident prompts Archana to come in close contact with the lives of the marginalised.

Hemangi also dominated the headlines for her acting in the Marathi show, Lek Majhi Durga. The show’s core theme is based on the Hindi show titled Shakti. Fans were disappointed when Hemangi left the show midway. She also didn’t reveal the reason behind her exit.

