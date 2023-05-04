Not Sure: Actress Mohena Kumari Singh On Returning To Acting Post-Marriage

Television actress Mohena Kumari Singh used to be one of the most sought-after actresses in the television industry. She is a princess as well and belongs to the Royal Family of Rewa. As of now, she has been on a long sabbatical from acting post-marriage and motherhood. She last played the character of Keerti Naksh Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Mohena bid adieu to the show after she got married to her husband politician Suyesh Rawat in October 2019. Currently, she is enjoying her personal life with her husband and son Ayaansh Singh Rawat. The diva embraced motherhood on April 15, 2022.

Fans miss Mohena for her electrifying dance moves and acting. Many of them have requested the actress to make a comeback to the television world. She also misses working for television and talked about this in an interview given to ETimes. On being asked whether she will ever return to television, Mohena said that she is not sure about it. However, that doesn’t mean that she will never return to television. The actress said that TV has been a great learning experience for her and she misses meeting her co-stars as well.

Advertisement

Mohena remained connected to the audience via her dance performances and vlogs on Youtube by the name of MOHENA VLOGS. She had amassed more than 5,00,000 subscribers and last shared a video of her dance performance. She performed a fusion of Waacking and Bharatnatyam dance performances. Followers lauded her performance and commented that she has performed every step with perfection. Others appreciated the diva for promoting dance performances in Indian culture via an innovative method. Many also encouraged Mohena to come up with more such dance performances. It has been a year now and Mohena has not shared any video on the channel.

Mohena Kumari Singh had shot to fame in the television industry with her stint in season 3 of the reality show Dance India Dance. She couldn’t win the show and ended as the 4th runner up but her work received appreciation from the audience. Soon she got the chance to essay key roles in television serials like Naya Akbar Birbal, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, etc.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here