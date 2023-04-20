'Not That Bad': Marathi Actor Kiran Mane Reviews Ghar Banduk Biryani

Sayaji Shinde-starrer Marathi film Ghar Banduk Biryani was released on April 7. Since its release, the film is making a huge noise among the audience. Directed by Hemant Awtade alongside Nagraj Manjule, the film stars Sayaji Shinde, Harshal Gire, and Somnath Awghade in the leading roles. The other cast of the film includes Kishore Kadam, Suraj Panwar, Sayli Patil, Akash Thosar, Tanaji Galgunde, Pravin Dalimbkar, and many more.

Produced by Bhushan Manjule in association with Nagraj Manjule, the story of the film revolves around the witty and thrilling events occurring in the life of someone who is struggling for his rights. With music scored by Vaibhav Deshmukh and AV Prafullachandra, the cinematography of the film is handled by Vikram Amladi.

So far, the film has received mixed reviews from critics as well as from viewers. Now, Marathi actor Kiran Mane has also shared a post expressing his opinions about the movie. In the post, the actor praised the performance of the cast of the film.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “The film is good, not that bad. I enjoyed it to some extent. Anna (Nagraj Manjule) was trolled on social media by both trollers and his henchmen. The main reason to watch the movie was the strong acting of Sayaji Shinde, Saili Patil, and Akash Tosar. Along with this, songs like Aha Hero, and Haan Ki Badeev became special targets. But the movie slows down somewhere after the middle which makes the audience feel uncomfortable".

He further added, “I decided to watch the movie a little late because I didn’t want to have any prejudice in this commotion. The general audience should not be bored. Yet it also disappoints them and the connoisseurs quite a bit. It is not boring, but it would have been more interesting".

“The Marathi film ‘Ghar Banduk Biryani’ storyline is based on the character of Raju Acharya. He is the ‘real’ hero of the story. If the makers roped in talented actors who were not well known and confined them to a few scenes, the film would have been much more interesting. There is no doubt that the director Hemant Avatade can come up with something amazing in the future. Best wishes to him," he further stated.

On the career front, Kiran Mane is best known for films like Ravrambha, Swarajya, Apaharan, and Takatak 2. The actor has also been an integral part of TV Series including Mulgi Zali Ho and Majhya Mitrachi Girlfriend. Now, he is all set to star in the upcoming film Ravrambha.

