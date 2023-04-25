Pooja Hege Shares Glimpses From Her ‘Quick Trip To Mangalore’, See Photos

Pooja Hegde had a busy year with back-to-back releases. Recently, the actress was caught up with the promotions of her recent release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Now, seems like the actress took a short break and made a “quick trip" to her hometown Mangalore. She also shared a few glimpses of the same on her Instagram account and the photos were all about love, food and spending time with loved ones.

In the photos, Pooja Hegde can be seen wearing a gorgeous ethnic blue suit with a heavy embroidery dupatta. She accessorised the look with bindi, gajra and makeup on fleek. The actress posted a photo with pejakai- a wild jackfruit, delicious meal and playtime with her pet dog, Brownie. She also posted a selfie from her flight.

Posting the photo on the photo and video-sharing application, Pooja Hegde wrote, “A quick trip to Mangalore and a quick hunt for pejakai." Her fans were delighted to see her clicks and made a beeline for the comment section to shower their love on the Radhe Shyam actress. A social media user commented, “Aww cutie! Even my favourite is Pejakai." A fan chimed in and wrote, “You look so beautiful." One more wrote, “There is no one is better than you in the whole film industry. You are the most beautiful and gorgeous."

Take a look at the post here, in case you missed it-

On the professional front, she recently starred in the Salman Khan-fronted movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie also featured Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Vijendra Singh and Siddharth Nigam. The movie hit the theatre on 21 April 2023.

She was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh. She has previously worked in movies like Housefull 4, Mohenjo Daro, Maharshi, Acharya, Radhe Shyam, Beast, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, among many others.

She is gearing up for her upcoming movie SSMB28 with superstar Mahesh Babu. The movie is directed by Sukumar and will also star Sreeleela.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here